Tairen Capital Ltd Takes $9.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,163,000. Apple comprises 1.6% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

