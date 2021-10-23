Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.21. 709,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,867. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 3.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

