TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 767,414 shares.The stock last traded at $63.02 and had previously closed at $64.36.

TASK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,446,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,131,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.