TD Securities Cuts Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target to C$12.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

