TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,085 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,173,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

