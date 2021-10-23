Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.01.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. Analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

