Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.80.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $376.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.85. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

