Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Acquires 45,264 Shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.32% of Vascular Biogenics worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $1,601,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBLT opened at $2.35 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

