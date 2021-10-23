Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 204,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

