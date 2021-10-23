Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $728,000 Stock Position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned 0.07% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSAH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $31,100,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 28,700.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAH stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

