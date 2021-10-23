Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned approximately 0.46% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EIGR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

