Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes $303,000 Position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GANX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gain Therapeutics Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

