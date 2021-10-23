Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Trims Stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Globalstar by 2,588.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

