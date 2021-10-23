Tellor Price Up 7.2% This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $55.34 or 0.00090630 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $110.92 million and $16.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellor has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004208 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,086,475 coins and its circulating supply is 2,004,447 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.