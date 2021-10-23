Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Up 5.1%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s share price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.74 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 215,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNYA. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

