TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.45 and traded as high as C$5.80. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.66, with a volume of 7,434 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$113.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.45.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

