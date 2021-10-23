Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $830.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $800.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.03.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $909.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a PE ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average of $689.41. Tesla has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $910.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

