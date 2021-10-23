The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get The Andersons alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. The Andersons has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 54,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Andersons by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.