The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after purchasing an additional 657,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.