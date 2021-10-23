The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 2,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $5.2278 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.26%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.