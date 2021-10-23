The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.