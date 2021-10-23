The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $45.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

