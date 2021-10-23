The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $804,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

