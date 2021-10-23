The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SCHW stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 185,250 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $15,038,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,020 shares of company stock valued at $83,720,562 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,535,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 374,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

