The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.28.

Shares of CLX opened at $161.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

