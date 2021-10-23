The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $432.23.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,328,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.02. 192,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.72 and a 200 day moving average of $409.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

