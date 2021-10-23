The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $196.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $184.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.88.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $413.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.