The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$43.16 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.02 and a twelve month high of C$43.47. The stock has a market cap of C$30.41 billion and a PE ratio of -81.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -176.47%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.