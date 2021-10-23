The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Plans $0.99 Quarterly Dividend

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.99 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

The J. M. Smucker has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. The J. M. Smucker has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.97 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

