The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives $38.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,945,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.