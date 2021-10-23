The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,326 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 25.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFWM shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock worth $1,357,590 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.81 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

