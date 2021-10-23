The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,735 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $1,684,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at $5,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SPNT stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.