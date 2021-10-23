The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Interface worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 10,312.7% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.