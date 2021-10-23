The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $537,000 Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tucows were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 603,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,743,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 25.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 27.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCX stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.66 million, a P/E ratio of 129.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.39. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $774,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

