The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Natus Medical worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 504.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 70.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.87 million, a P/E ratio of 612.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

