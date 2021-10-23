The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,097 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in C3.ai by 233.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 315.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 960.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $695,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock worth $78,452,992 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.78.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

