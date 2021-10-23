The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 36,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SQM stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQM. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

