The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

MIDD stock opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.16.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,088,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,575,000 after purchasing an additional 74,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 27.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,174,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,792,000 after purchasing an additional 467,208 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Middleby by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after purchasing an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

