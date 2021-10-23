The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

REAL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $84,849.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 432,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,360 shares of company stock worth $1,740,090. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.7% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 126.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.