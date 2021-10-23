The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.67 ($9.10).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 720.80 ($9.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 34.56. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 729.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 688.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

