The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHYF. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

SHYF stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. Research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

