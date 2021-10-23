The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The Simply Good Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SMPL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Simply Good Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of The Simply Good Foods worth $27,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

