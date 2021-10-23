The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,667 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,068,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,344,000 after buying an additional 380,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 105,396 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.