The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 1-Year High at $89.18

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$89.18 and last traded at C$89.09, with a volume of 217275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.73.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.97. The stock has a market cap of C$162.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6295609 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.