TheStreet Lowers Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to D+

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of JCS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Communications Systems Company Profile
Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.
