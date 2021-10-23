TheStreet Lowers Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) to D+

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of JCS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.05. Communications Systems has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Communications Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Communications Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

