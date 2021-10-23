Theta Gold Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theta Gold Mines in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of TGMGF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.