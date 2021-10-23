Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Receives C$147.14 Average PT from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total transaction of C$3,078,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,420,851.43.

TSE TRI opened at C$147.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.14. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$99.11 and a 12 month high of C$152.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.50.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9881392 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.