Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.