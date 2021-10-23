Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 366,900 Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.39% of Rockwell Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.13 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 106.66% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

