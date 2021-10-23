Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 64,000 Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 48.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orgenesis by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

ORGS opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Orgenesis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a P/E ratio of 250.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 192.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.